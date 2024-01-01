Ranbir Kapoor’s film ‘Animal’ triumphs at IIFA Awards with most wins

ABU DHABI (Web Desk): The bigwigs of Bollywood industry were present in the amazing IIFA Awards 2024 ceremony.

The movie buffs were most curious about the award for the best film.

As expected by some, ‘Animal’ won the award due to the gripping and intense performance of Ranbir Kapoor.

Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan won the best actor award for ‘Jawan’ while Rani Mukerji won best actress for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.

For a unique storyline which avoided run-off-the-mill concepts, Vidhu Vinod Chopra received the Best Director award for 12th Fail.

Also, Hema Malini was honoured with the Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema Award for her incredible contribution to the industry. Alizeh Agnihotri won the Best Debut Actress of the Year award.

The ceremony featured memorable performances by stars like Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Kriti Sanon, who delivered stellar dance routines.