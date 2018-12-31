Rangers nab 17 suspects in Karachi raids

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The spokesperson of Sindh Rangers on Monday said the law enforcers apprehended 17 suspects during raids in different areas of Karachi.

He said weapons and drugs were recovered from the suspects. “The criminals were involved in extortion, murder, robbery and drug-peddling,” he said.

The spokesman said the raids were conducted in Kalakot, Landhi, Korangi, Awami Colony, Garden area, Kharadar and Boat Basin.

The paramilitary forces have released its performance report for law enforcement in Karachi reporting decline in terror incidents.

The spokesman of Rangers has stated that the Rangers conducted 4,258 law enforcement operations in Karachi and arrested 2,245 terrorists and criminals and handed them over to the police for prosecution.

The special teams of rangers recovered 12 kidnapped persons in the city.

Four personnel of Rangers were martyred in operations, while nine others were injured while fighting with terrorists, the agency’s spokesperson said.