Rangers rescue two foreign captives in Karachi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Rangers rescued two foreign citizens in a raid in Karachi on Saturday night.

A spokesman of the Rangers told the raid was conducted on a bungalow situated in Khayaban-e-Muhafiz area of Karachi.

He added that three suspected persons were also arrested during the operation and they were identified as Wasim Baloch, Naeem Rabbani and Fahad Shabbir.

The spokesman said the raid was conducted following a tip-off regarding hostages being kept at the bungalow. The recovered hostages belonged to Niger and Tanzania.

Officials also recovered weapons and ammunition from arrested suspects, he added.

