Rangers to secure NAB office during Maryam appearance

LAHORE (TLTP): The Punjab government on Tuesday accepted the request of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for making special security arrangements during the appearance of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on March 26.

The Punjab’s cabinet committee on law and order approved declaring the NAB office ‘red zone,’ besides ordering the deployment of Rangers and police personnel outside the NAB Lahore office on March 25 and 26.

The decision was taken following the National Accountability Bureau’s request for Rangers’ deplo-yment outside its Lahore office where Maryam is expected to appear before the investigators.

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat said in a statement that strict action will be taken against those disturbing law and order, adding no one would be allowed to violate standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Covid-19.

Earlier, the anti-corruption watchdog had written a letter to the home ministry to deploy Rangers on March 26 at NAB’s Lahore office in order to avoid any untoward incident during the appearance of Maryam.

The anti-graft watchdog has summoned Maryam for questioning in Chaudhry Sugar Mills and alleged illegal land transfer cases on March 26.

According to the corruption watchdog, the Sharif family members allegedly illegally acquired 3,500 kanals of land in Raiwind in collusion with the district administration and revenue officials in 2013.

Maryam had been asked to bring relevant land records along with her.

Maryam Nawaz on Sunday warned that she would not prove to be an easy target for the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), while chief of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced that workers of all PDM member parties would accompany her during her appearance at the NAB offices on March 26 to show solidarity with her.

However, the government termed the statement of the Maulana irresponsible. Maryam and Fazlur Rehman made the statement during a joint media talk after their meeting at Jati Umra.