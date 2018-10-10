Rani Mukerji starrer Hichki set to be release in China on 12 October

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Rani Mukerji’s Hichki is all set to release in China on October 12. Currently, the actress is in China to promote the film.

She will be visiting five cities there – Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu between 7 to 12 October. She will be meeting students and the local media to talk about the film. Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, Hichki has won hearts across the globe ever since its release.

Rani’s performance as a teacher, who deals with an involuntary nervous system disorder, Tourette syndrome, while changing lives of teenagers from an economically backward background, has resonated with the audience in a big way. China is a big market for Hindi films and now Rani’s Hichki is all set to open there.

It’s Rani’s first film to release there. So the actress is super excited. While her stay in China, the actress visited the Great Wall of China. Interestingly, we got our hands on a picture of Rani that shows her taking a breather from her whirlwind promotions to visit the Great Wall of China.

