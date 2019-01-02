Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt shares first poster of Gully Boy

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, who are sharing the screen space for the first time in Zoya Akhtar’s musical drama Gully Boy, shared new posters from film on Wednesday. One of the posters unveiled by the actors also reveal their respective looks in the underdog tale. In the first look poster, Ranveer and Alia can be seen seated next to each other while they share an earphone to listen to the music.

Both the actors can be seen in a no-glam and intense look in the film poster. The tagline of the poster read: “Apna Time Ayega”. In Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh plays the role of an underground rapper in India, who beats all odds to become famous. Nothing much has been revealed about Alia’s character as of now.

Before releasing in India, Gully Boy will premiere in Berlin International Film Festival, which is scheduled to be held between February 7 and February 17. The Zoya Akhtar-directed film has been selected along with German film Brecht and a documentary titled <>Watergate to be screened as part of Berlinale Special. Besides Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the film also stars Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Raaz, Amruta Subhash and Vijay Verma. Gully Boy is produced by Excel Entertainment, which is co-owned by Farhan Akhtar.

Gully Boy is scheduled to release on February 14. (NDTV)