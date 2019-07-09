Ranveer Singh’s first look as Kapil Dev from 83

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Giving the best birthday surprise to all his fans, Ranveer Singh shared his first official look from his next – 83. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the film also stars Deepika Padukone playing the role of Singh’s wife.

Portraying the role of the cricket legend, Kapil Dev in the film, Ranveer sure had everyone impressed one and all with his look from the film. Sharing the same, Ranveer wrote on his social media handle, “On my special day, here’s presenting THE HARYANA HURRICANE KAPIL DEV @83thefilm @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @mantenamadhu @sarkarshibasish @vishnuinduri @reliance.entertainment @fuhsephantom @nadiadwalagrandson”

Soon after the 34-year-old actor revealed his look, Bollywood stars couldn’t stop praising him. Everyone from Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Varma to Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Jacqueline Fernandez among others had some wonderful things to say for Ranveer. While Vicky wrote, “Oye hoye oye hoye”, Ayushmann said, “wow wow wow”

Courtesy: (Filmfare)