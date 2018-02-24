Rao declared ‘most wanted’ in Naqeeb Murder Case

Naimat Khan

KARACHI: Karachi Police on Saturday declared Rao Anwar and thirteen other killer officers as ‘most wanted’ in Naqeeb Mehsud Murder case, requesting the concerned authorities to put their names on Exit Control List (ECL).

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Abid Qaimkhani, who is investigation officer in Naqeeb murder case, the police have also registered a case against facilitators who helped the SHO Shoaib Shooter to flee Karachi.

The SSP had handed over the list of 14 police officials, including Rao Anwar, to include them in “most wanted’ accused.

Meanwhile, Additional IG Karachi Aftab Pathan has written a letter to Sindh Minister to put all fourteen policemen on ECL.

Meanwhile, the police report was submitted in the cases registered against Naqeebullah and his friends were fake with the anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday.

Naqeebullah Mehsud, a 27-year-old native of Waziristan was among three others who were accused of being terrorists and killed on the orders of Malir SSP Rao Anwar, in what was later termed a fake encounter.

The report, submitted before an ATC judge, also recommended that the FIR registered against the slain Waziristan youth be dismissed under B-class. The court then forwarded to police report to the concerned ATC-II court.

The report stated that Naqeebullah was killed in a fake encounter and there was no evidence of any weapons being recovered from his person. It further added that as the encounter was established to be staged, the claim of weapon recovery was also concocted.

DIG Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Amir Farooqui informed the court that an FIR stands registered against those involved in the fake encounter.

