Rapist, murderer hanged in Central Jail Haripur

F.P. Report

HARIPUR: A rape and murder convict of a minor girl Thursday sentenced to death was hanged at the Haripur Central Prison on Thursday. Jail sources informed, 45-year-old Muhammad Jahanzeb, resident of Charkha Khail Peshawar was sentenced to death over charges of murdering his minor sister-in-law after raping her 23 years back in 1996 was hanged.

Sessions court Peshawar after a trial of two years had awarded him 25 years imprisonment on May 19, 1998. The convict Muhammad Jahanzeb challenged had his conviction in the Federal Shariat Court where on January 31, 2006 the court announced its judgment on the appeal and awarded him death penalty by changing the life term.

After rejection of appeal from Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) where his death penalty was upheld, finally today the convicted rapist and murderer was hanged. The Home Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had issued his black warrant last week. The family of the convicted was also called to collect the body of Jahanzeb