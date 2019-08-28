Rasheed predicts war between Pakistan-India in next two months

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has predicted that a full-blow war between Pakistan and India will occur in October and November, on Wednesday.

While addressing to a ceremony in Rawalpindi, Minister affirmed that the time for Kashmir’s final freedom struggle has come, and the war with India will be the last this time.

He added that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) would have held a plebiscite in Kashmir till now if it really wanted to solve the issue. We must stand with the people of the occupied valley and I will visit Kashmir once again after Muharram10, he said.

“Kashmir is on the brink of destruction due to barbarian and fascist Narendra Modi, and Pakistan is the only obstacle in front of him. Why is the rest of the Muslim world silent over the issue?

“Imran Khan’s speech at the Unite Nations on September 27 holds vital significance. We are lucky to have a friend like China standing with us.”