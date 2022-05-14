Rasheed says Pakistan heading towards anarchy

ISLAMABAD (INP): Former interior minister and Awami Muslim League Sheikh Rasheed on Saturday has said Pakistan is heading towards anarchy.

“Government is deliberately trying to disturb country’s situation and spreading anarchy with its actions,” Sheikh Rasheed said in an interview with a private Tv news channel.

He said Imran Khan can give a call for a long march earlier if the government continues action against PTI.

Responding to a question, the former interior minister said the public rally in Sialkot will be held at any cost today. Lashing out at the PML-N-led federal government, Sheikh Rasheed says US dollar can soar to Rs200 in Pakistan. The country can be bankrupt, he added.

Earlier, Punjab police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar and other party workers ahead of a scheduled rally in the area.

The police raided the jalsagah with heavy machinery over preparation for a public rally in the city. A scuffle broke out between PTI workers and police at the venue.

Police entered the venue of PTI public meeting claiming that the district administration had not allowed the party to hold a public meeting at CTI Ground in Sialkot.

Upon resistance by PTI workers, police resorted to tear gas shelling and baton-charge in an effort to disperse PTI workers.

Related