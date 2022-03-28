ISLAMABAD (APP): Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Monday terming next 72 hours crucial said the outcome of no confidence motion against the Prime Minister would come out by March 30- 31.

Addressing a presser here, the minister said the game would start from tomorrow and everything would be crystal clear in next 72 hours. PM Imran Khan would play till last ball, he added.

He reiterated that he stood firmly with Imran Khan whether he (PM) remained in power or not. The yesterday PTI’s mammoth public gathering had opened the eyes of masses and politics of Imran was not going to end, he added.

He said Imran Khan had proved his popularity amongst the masses through the mammoth gathering yesterday. The minister lauded the PM for announcing Nullah Leh project for Rawalpindi city, he added.

He said the opposition had to bring 172 members for no confidence motion against the Prime Minister on the day of voting.

Regarding the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) rally, he said the PML-N had failed to attract crowd despite passing from various cities. Non-objection Certification (NOC) had already been issued to PML-N for holding rally on Monday, he added.

He said full security would be provided to the PML-N rally like provided to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf and Jamait-e-Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) public gatherings. The JUI-F had no NOC for today’s rally and show causes notices had already been served for violation, he added.

He said PML-N leadership was coming to address gathering of ‘maulanas’ and they would be guest actors. As per the directions of the Apex Court no one would be allowed to stage sit in the federal capital, he added.

To a question, he said only bold and courageous leadership of economically weak country could devise an independent foreign policy.

Regretting the horse trading, he said the people should boycott those elected representatives who were selling their conscience. He said their act would be detrimental to the politics and democracy.

He said there was an open market for selling and buying of members and Asif Ali Zardari was involved in the business.

