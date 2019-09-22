Rashford injured as Man United lose at West Ham

LONDON (Agencies): Manchester United’s away day misery continued after they suffered a disappointing 2-0 loss against West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday.

Andriy Yarmolenko and Aaron Cresswell scored in each half as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side still await their first victory on the road in all competitions since March. United’s poor day was compounded when Marcus Rashford sustained an injury and had to be substituted in the second half.

It is a huge blow for Solskjaer with Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood all on the sidelines. United named an unchanged side from the one that beat Leicester last weekend but they were underwhelming throughout the match. The game lacked quality from both sides in the first half with long range efforts from Nemanja Matic and Mark Noble comfortably saved.

On the stroke of half time, the hosts went ahead after Felipe Anderson found Yarmolenko in space inside the box and the forward took a touch and produced a fine left-footed finish past David de Gea. The visitors were livelier after the break and Juan Mata missed a glorious chance from close range after a good cross from Andreas Pereira.