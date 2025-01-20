Rashford not given up on playing for Man Utd again

LONDON (Agencies): Marcus Rashford has not abandoned all hope of playing for Manchester United again.

Rashford has not featured for United since being substituted in the Europa League victory over Viktoria Plzen on 12 December, after which his training performances were called into question by head coach Ruben Amorim.

The 27-year-old has been on the bench once in the intervening period, when he was an unused substitute in the 3-0 home defeat by Newcastle on 30 December.

Asked about Rashford in the wake of Sunday’s 3-1 loss to Brighton at Old Trafford, Amorim said “it’s his choice”, which led to speculation Rashford had asked not to be considered.

However, club sources do not believe that was what Amorim meant and feel the former Sporting boss was merely outlining Rashford’s future is in his own hands.

Sources close to the player have stressed Rashford wants to play for United and has no significant issue with Amorim and would play if he was called upon.

Rashford has been linked with a number of European clubs and the likelihood remains he will leave on loan before the current transfer window closes at the beginning of February.

It is not known how often Rashford has trained with the first time since his exile from Amorim’s matchday squad began.

On Wednesday, cameras will be allowed into United’s Carrington training ground to film the first 15 minutes of the club’s pre-match session ahead of the key Europa League encounter with Rangers at Old Trafford.

Both clubs are currently in a coveted top eight spot, with United in seventh on 12 points and Rangers a point and a place behind.

However, 17th-placed Plzen, are just three points behind United with two games remaining and neither club is certain even of a play-off spot.