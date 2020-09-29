F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Former Pakistan Captain Rashid Latif Joins Peshawar Zalmi in search of new cricket talent, former captain Rashid Latif joins Zalmi management and cricketers for talent hunt and trials in South Waziristan Zalmi Stars Kamran Akmal, Wahab Riaz, Head Coach Muhammad Akram also arrived in South Waziristan.

The young cricketers of Waziristan expressed their happiness over the organization of MG Zalmi Camp and the arrival of Star Cricketers in their remote area and thanked Peshawar Zalmi for this initiative Peshawar Zalmi Management conducted two-day trials and talent hunt in South Waziristan in search of new cricketing talent through MG Zalmi Camp After conducting trials in Peshawar, Jamrud, Swabi, Swat and Lahore, Peshawar Zalmi’s two-day talent hunt program in Waziristan was also very successful. Former Pakistan cricket captain Rashid Latif also arrived in Waziristan exclusively with Peshawar Zalmi management. Zalmi star cricketers Kamran Akmal and Wahab Rahaz arrived from Lahore to join the camp in Waziristan to encourage young cricketers. Director Cricketing Affairs Peshawar Zalmi Mohammad Akram not only conducted trials but also provided coaching tips to young cricketers.

Former captain Rashid Latif said that the efforts of Peshawar Zalmi for the promotion of cricket are commendable. He said I am very happy to come to Waziristan. There is tremendous talent of cricket here. Zalmi star fast bowler Wahab Riaz told that he was impressed by the beauty of Waziristan and the hospitality of local people and I would like to bring my family here too. Kamran Akmal said that he loved the weather and was surprised by the beauty of Waziristan.

Chairman Peshawar Zalmi Javed Afridi said that through MG Zalmi Camp, Peshawar Zalmi provided a platform for the youth to express their talent. He was happy that former captain Rashid Latif went to Waziristan with Peshawar Zalmi to encourage the young cricketers of Waziristan.

Aspiring Crickets of Waziristan expressed their happiness on organization of MG Zalmi camp and arrival of star cricketers in their remote area and thanked Peshawar Zalmi for this initiative.

Editor’s note: During the corona virus epidemic and lockdown, Peshawar Zalmi gave young cricketers a chance to showcase their talents by uploading videos through the #MGZalmiCamp digital campaign. Out of the thousands of videos received, Zalmi Cricket Think Tank has conducted cricket trials while following Corona Virus SOPs after shortlisting. The search for young cricketers for the emerging category of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 6 is underway. After the trials, matches will also be organized by forming teams of shortlisted players.