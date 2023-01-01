Raspberry and white chocolate ice cream sandwiches

This no-churn ice cream is super easy – just whip the ingredients together and ripple with a no-cook raspberry sauce. If you freeze the ice cream in a shallow tray, you can cut out circles for biscuit sandwiches or cut into rectangles for wafers.

Ingredients

150g/5oz raspberries

1 tbsp icing sugar

300ml/10fl oz double cream

2 tsp vanilla extract

397g tin condensed milk

100g/3½oz chopped white chocolate

32 ginger biscuits or other biscuits or wafers if preferred, to serve

Method

Mash the raspberries in a bowl with a fork and then sieve into a clean bowl to remove the seeds. Stir in the icing sugar until completely dissolved. Set aside. In a large bowl, whisk the double cream with the vanilla extract until soft peaks form when the whisk is removed from the bowl. (Don’t overwhisk it at this point, because you’ll be continuing to stir!) Fold the condensed milk into the cream along with the chopped white chocolate and half of the reserved raspberry sauce. Line a shallow baking tray with baking paper and pour the cream mixture into the tray. Roughly spoon the remaining raspberry sauce over the top and give it a light swirl with a spoon to create a ripple effect. Freeze for at least 4 hours. Remove the ice cream from the freezer about 5 minutes before serving. Using a cookie cutter that works for your biscuits, cut 16 ice cream discs out and then sandwich the discs between the biscuits. You can also use rectangular wafers or other biscuits. Alternatively, freeze the mixture in a loaf tin for scooping.

Courtesy: BBC