F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The fourth wave of corona in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is alarming as the rate of positive cases reached 5.6 percent with the highest number of corona cases reached 34% in Abbottabad in the last 24 hours, an official of the health department said here Saturday. Giving detail, he said, within a week, there was a significant increase in corona cases in 17 districts of the province as a result the number of active cases in the province has also increased to 7,389.

In the last 7 days, he reported that Peshawar and Kurram districts recorded the highest rate of positive cases at 14% while the weekly rate of positive cases in Kohat and Upper Chitral was 11%.

203 Corona patients under treatment in Peshawar’s LRH, KTH: A total of 203 corona patients are being treated in two major hospitals of Peshawar including Lady Reading and Khyber Teaching Hospitals, a spokesman of the hospital Muhammad Asim told media men here on Saturday.

He said that in Lady Reading Hospital, they have 130 corona patients under treatment with a total of 68 ventilators and out of which 38 ventilators have been allocated for coronavirus patients. He said, there are 28 patients on ventilators, 9 new coronavirus patients admitted and 10 coronavirus patients discharged after recovery.

However, spokesman of the Khyber Teaching Hospital Sajjad Ahmad disclosed that Khyber Teaching Hospital has 116 beds for Corona patients and Corona patients are admitted on 103 beds in Peshawar. Sajjad Ahmad said that the hospital has 28 ventilators reserved for Corona patients and they have 17 patients in intensive care.

He reported that currently 60 patients are being treated at HDU and 25 corona patients are being treated for Low Oxygen levels while 4 more corona patients have been admitted on Saturday and also confirmed the deaths of 3 crore patients. He said only 13 beds of corona are left vacant in the hospital.

Meanwhile, a total of 130 corona patients are being treated in the Hayatabad Medical Complex hospital, a spokeswoman of the hospital said here Saturday. She said that the total number of ventilators is 68 and 38 ventilators have been allocated for coronavirus patients with 28 patients on ventilators. She said that 9 new coronavirus patients admitted on Saturday with 10 coronavirus patients discharged after recovery. She said the number of corona patients in Lady Ready Hospital has gradually increased to 168.

Out of 168 patients, there are 15 corona patients in the Intensive Care Unit and on Saturday 26 new corona patients have been admitted to LRH while 11 patients have recovered and been discharged. The LRH has allotted 400 beds for corona virus patients.

Corona vaccination of citizens continues in KP: A total of 1,658,405 people have been vaccinated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the first dose of Sinopham has been given to 1.53 million people, an official of the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said here Saturday. The official reported that 456,760 people were also given a second dose of Sinopham and 27, 77, 693 people were given the first dose of sinovac and 629,041 people were given a second dose of sinovac.

A total of 299,002 people have been vaccinated against cansino and the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine was given to 158,521 people in Peshawar and 64,716 people were given the second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine, he said. He said 154,218 citizens have been given a dose of Pak Vac and 4,194 people got the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and 3752 people were given the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The first dose of moderna vaccine was given to 352,031 people and 54668 people were given second dose of moderna vaccine, he informed.