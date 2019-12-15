Rationale for creating new provinces

Mutahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) female legislator Kishwar Zehra submitted a Constitutional Bill in the National Assembly for carving out two new provinces of South Punjab and Bahawalpur within existing Punjab and two provinces each in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and Sindh.

The genuine issue of creating of new provinces on administrative grounds has been treated as political football by the mainstream political parties. During the previous PPP government, the PML-N dominated Punjab Assembly had unanimously adopted a resolution in May, 2012 for the establishment of South Punjab province and revival of Bahawallpur province. But when the party came to power in 2013 with two third majority seats in the national Assembly, the matter of creating new provinces was sent to the cold storage. Again as a political gimmick, the PML-N being the main opposition political party submitted a Constitutional Amendment Bill in January this year in the National assembly for the formation of two provinces of South Punjab and Bahawalpur in the country’s largest province of Punjab. Had ruling and opposition parties been serious on this matter some tangible progress would have been made. Although PPP and Sindhi nationalist parties would not want the division of Sindh into two provinces and PTI is not in favour of another province in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa yet apparently there is no difference of opinion among the leadership of three mainstream political parties on the creation of the province of South Punjab. The constitutional requirement of adoption of a resolution from Punjab Assembly has also been fulfilled.