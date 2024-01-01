Rauf Iftikhar Ahmed calls on Governor Punjab

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Kidney Transplant Surgeon, Dr. Brigadier (Rtd) Rauf Iftikhar Ahmed called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at Governor House Lahore.

irector Vigilance Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority, Adnan Ahmed Bhatti was also present in the meeting. During the meeting, measures to improve the kidney transplant sector was discussed.

Talking on this occasion, Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that Dr. Brigadier (retd) Rauf Iftikhar Ahmed’s services for the ailing humanity are commendable.

He said that he will also draw the attention of concerned authorities to give civil award to Dr. Brigadier (Rtd) Rauf Iftikhar Ahmed in recognition of his services.

Kidney Transplant Surgeon Dr. Brigadier (Rtd) Rauf Iftikhar Ahmed informed the Governor Punjab about the performance in the field of Kidney Transplant.

He said that he has done more than two and a half thousand successful kidney transplants in CMH Rawalpindi and other hospitals. Dr. Brigadier (retd) Rauf Iftikhar Ahmed thanked Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rahman for his encouragement.

Meanwhile, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman congratulated the elected office bearers of Lahore Education Reporters Association “LIRA”.

He expressed good wishes for President Mehran Ajmal Khan, General Secretary Diba Mirza Senior, Vice President Talha Qureshi, Vice President Daniyal Umar, Joint Secretary Zeeshan Chishti, Finance Secretary Muhammad Asim Raja and Rafia Ikram.