Raveena Tandon names career-changing films

NEW DELHI (Web Desk): “Daman was way ahead of it’s time. We spoke about marital rape, when actually in the 1990s, the kind of films that were coming out still had a feeling of ‘mera pati mera devta hai’, the heroines would believe their husbands can do nothing wrong, however bad he is, and that they will stand by him. These were the emotions we were going through in movies those days,” she added.

“Daman changed it all. Suddenly our film spoke about marital rape, domestic violence, which till date is relevant. Marital rape is still being debate in courts, whether it should be criminalised or not. It was a massive change from the kind of films people had been seeing,” says Tandon.

The actor added, “People took me seriously as an actor after Shool and Daman. I still remember, when Eeshwar Nivas, the director of Shool wanted to sign me, he was adamant. But the producer, Ram Gopal Varma was not sure. My image was ‘kisi Disco mein jaayein’, that image was so heavy in his mind, he said ‘when I shut my eyes, I can only see you doing Kisi Disco’!,” the actor recalled.