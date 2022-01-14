Ravneet Gill’s recipe for baked chocolate, hazelnut and ricotta pudding

Monitoring Desk

This is a really quick dessert to knock up. Roast hazelnuts marry well with good chocolate and ricotta, and the ricotta in this pudding means that, while it bakes quickly in the skillet, it also remains incredibly moreish and soft. If, for some reason, you can’t eat it all in one sitting, the texture is still brilliant once cool. Serve with a big scoop of milk ice-cream, or clotted or pouring cream.

Baked chocolate, hazelnut and ricotta pudding

Prep 25 min

Cook 25 min

Serves 2

35g unsalted butter, softened, plus extra for greasing

55g golden caster sugar

1 tsp cocoa powder,plus extra for dusting

1 egg, whisked

20g plain flour

20g roasted hazelnuts ground

A pinch of salt

½ tsp baking powder

60g ricotta

20g dark chocolate chips

Heat the oven to 180C (160C fan)/350F/gas 4 and grease a 12cm x 12cm skillet or ovenproof dish with butter.

Beat the butter and sugar until pale and fluffy, then beat in the cocoa powder until combined. Beat the whisked egg bit by bit into the butter and sugar mixture.

In a separate bowl, combine the flour, hazelnuts, salt and baking powder, then add to the cake batter and mix well. Fold in the ricotta and chocolate chips, then spoon into the greased skillet. Bake for 25 minutes, or until a skewer comes out clean.

Dust with cocoa powder and serve warm with a dollop of clotted cream, a jug of cold pouring cream or a scoop of your favourite ice-cream.

Courtesy: theguardian