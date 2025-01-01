Rawal and Tarbela dams water level rises; spillways opened

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Ongoing monsoon rains have significantly raised water levels in major reservoirs, prompting authorities to take precautionary measures.

The water level at Rawal Dam has crossed 1750.70 feet, and its spillways are scheduled to be opened at 6:00 a.m. tomorrow, according to Islamabad’s district administration.

Rescue, security, and medical teams have been deployed at various locations for immediate response, while the public has been urged to avoid unnecessary activities near the dam.

Meanwhile, spillways at Tarbela Dam were opened at 7:30 p.m. today to release excess water. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had already alerted all relevant departments in advance.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and are coordinating to ensure public safety and effective water management.