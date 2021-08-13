Rawalkot Hawks’ Zaman Khan says Shoaib Akhtar is an inspiration

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Kashmiri fast bowler Zaman Khan of the Rawlakot Hawks says he is impressed by the fast bowling of former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar and tries to bowl like him.

The Kashmiri fast bowler has impressed everyone with his skills in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) as he continues taking wickets and winning Player of the Match awards one after the other.

The right-arm fast-medium bowler has already been touted as one the best finds at KPL and is currently the leading bowler in the league.

Talking about his experience so far, Zaman said that team captain Shahid Afridi guides and encourages him while teammates Ahmed Shehzad and Hussain Talat boost his confidence.

He added that he got the chance to learn from coaches Basit Ali Arshad Khan and Riaz Afridi.

“I am happy to be a part of the Kashmir Premier League,” Zaman said. He added that his journey is going well and the league is the perfect opportunity for young talent.

The bowler is confident that the Rawalkot Hawks will win the trophy.