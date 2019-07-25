Rawalpindi: CTD arrests terrorist of outlawed organization

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested a terrorist of a banned outfit, in an operation conducted on intelligence report near Mankiyala Railway crossing in Rawalpindi.

CTD spokesperson told media that the arrested terrorist was identified as Mujahid Iqbal and belonged to banned Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) and was planning to blow up Mankiyala Railway track.

CTD spokesperson also informed that 510 grams of explosive material, detonators and other ammunition was also recovered from the arrested terrorist.