Rawalpindi: Man sets wife, four children on fire

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: A man allegedly set his wife and four children on fire on Monday night over domestic dispute in Rawalpindi.

According to reports, the woman and her children received burn injuries and were shifted to Holy Family Hospital, Rawalpindi. The accused, Kamran Sabazwari, managed to escape from the scene after the incident.

The residents of the area were of the view that the concerned police officials are not taking any action against the accused. The Sadiqabad Police Station expressed unawareness about any such incident when contacted.