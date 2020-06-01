RAWALPINDI: Motorists facing troubles due to containers placed by administration during the procession of TNFJ activists in connection with Youm-e-Inhaydam Jannat-ul-Baqi at Committee Chowk.

Pic31-025 RAWALPINDI: May31- Motorists facing troubles due to containers placed by administration during the procession of Tehrik-e-Nifaz-e-Fiqh-e-Jafaria (TNFJ) activists in connection with Youm-e-Inhaydam Jannat-ul-Baqi (8th Shawaal) at Committee Chowk. ONLINE PHOTO by Raja Asim

The Frontier Post / June 1, 2020
