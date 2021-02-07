Pic07-017RAWALPINDI: Feb07- Security personals stands on a water tank during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. ONLINE PHOTO by Waseem Khan

RAWALPINDI: Security personals stands on a water tank during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The Frontier Post / February 7, 2021
Posted in