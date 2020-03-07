Skip to content
RAWALPINDI: Spectators under the cover of umbrellas waiting for the match as rain disrupted the T-20 cricket match playing between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi during PSL at Pindi Cricket Stadium on March 07, 2020.
The Frontier Post
/
March 7, 2020
