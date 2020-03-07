RAWALPINDI: Spectators under the cover of umbrellas waiting for the match as rain disrupted the T-20 cricket match playing between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi during PSL at Pindi Cricket Stadium on March 07, 2020.

APP25-07 RAWALPINDI: March 07 – Spectators under the cover of umbrellas waiting for the match as rain disrupted the T-20 cricket match playing between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi during Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Pindi Cricket Stadium. Peshawar Zalmi wins the match in Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method due to rain in the city. APP photo by Abid Zia

The Frontier Post / March 7, 2020
