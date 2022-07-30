Raza, Madhevere, bowlers hand Zimbabwe 1-0 lead

Harare (Agencies): A late flourish by Bangladesh captain Nurul Hasan could not defy Zimbabwe, who kept their nerves to hold on to a 17-run win in the first T20I and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The win was fashioned by fifties from Wessly Madhevere and Sikandar Raza, followed by some efficient death bowling by Richard Ngarava and Luke Jongwe. This is Zimbabwe’s sixth successive T20I win, their best-ever in the format.

Chasing a mammoth 206 for a win, Bangladesh were never really in the hunt until Nurul started hitting sixes in the last few overs, but an already struggling T20I side looked out of their depth all through.

This is the second time in the space of six T20Is that Zimbabwe have breached the 200-run mark. It is also the first time in eight years that Zimbabwe have taken a 1-0 lead in a bilateral series against Bangladesh. Bangladesh still had an outside chance in the last two overs, but Ngarava and Jongwe did just about enough to close out the win.

Ngarava nails his wide yorkers

As T20s often do, the match came down to a critical penultimate over. Ngarava, drafted into this squad to make up for an injury-hit pace bowling attack, more than made up for the absentees Tendai Chatara and Blessing Muzarabani. He conceded just four runs in the 19th over, kept the rampant Nurul quiet and picked up a wicket for good measure to leave Bangladesh needing 28 runs in the last over.

Nurul had struck three sixes up until that point, including two off Wellington Masakadza in the 15th over. He then pumped Jongwe over long-on, but Ngarava bowled his wide yorkers very well, not allowing any room to Nurul and Mosaddek Hossain. Nurul still kept Bangladesh in the hunt when he struck a four and six in the last over, but Tanaka Chivanga came back superbly to shut down the visitors from a miraculous finish.

Williams gets Zimbabwe off the floor

When Zimbabwe batted first, their innings was slightly heading into a meandering zone when Sean Williams laid into Nasum Ahmed. He struck the left-arm spinner for two fours and a six in the 18-run eleventh over to give some impetus to the innings.

The southpaw laid into Nasum’s down the leg-side deliveries; the first was a full-toss that he deposited over deep square leg, before guiding another poor delivery through fine-leg.

Williams then struck another four, again down the legside, as Zimbabwe recovered from a Powerplay in which they struck only four boundaries, their least against Bangladesh at home. He exited shortly afterwards, bottom edging a Mustafizur Rahman slower ball onto his stumps for 33 off 19 balls.