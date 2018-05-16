Razzaq, Jalaluddin fear for Pakistan team in England

Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: Former cricketers Abdul Razzaq and Jalaluddin are not filled with optimism about Pakistan’s chances in the upcoming two-Test series against England after seeing them struggle against minnows Ireland.

The duo believe if Pakistan keep the same attitude as they did in the only Test against Ireland, who were playing their first-ever five-day match, they will end up losing both the matches.

Pakistan face the Three Lions in a two-match series in the five-day format, which will begin after a practice match.

Former all-rounder Razzaq, while talking to media, has revealed his point of view about the team’s performance against Ireland, and believes over confidence and complacency is causing harm to the team’s cause.

“The problem with the players playing in the team right now is that they perform in one match or innings and then start rating themselves highly and that is where they go down again,” he said. “The players will have to change their attitude to win matches. They have to stay in the present. They can’t take the opponents lightly after a good performance in the previous match or innings. This is a format where the pressure can be converted to the other team every hour.”

Razzaq further added that the bowlers must put more focus in their performance as well. “They are an inexperienced team and so is Ireland, but Ireland looked much more focused on the ball. They will have to overcome this weakness for the matches against England.”

Former Test bowler Jalauddin also expressed his concern over the team’s bowling performance in the second innings against Ireland. “The pitch which was in favor of the bowlers on the first day is not the same on the last day,” he said. “On the last day, it’s dry and requires bowlers with a lot of pace who can swing the ball but unfortunately we don’t have that kind of bowler in the team and that puts a lot of pressure on leg-spinner Shadab Khan.

It is really important that you break partnerships, otherwise you are in trouble. If a batsman stays on the crease for more than 30 minutes, then he easily adjusts himself to the conditions and then it’s easier to bat, and that’s what happened in Ireland’s second innings.”

Talking about Shadab, former spinner Sallahuddin Sallu believes the young leggie is bowling a little too slow for his liking.

“Shadab had done well in the first innings of Ireland but then in the second he suffered in talking wickets,” he said. “He was giving the ball a lot of flight and was bowling at a slow pace which was giving the batsman a lot of time to decide what shot to play. He should have bowled like he does in limited-over cricket; at a quicker pace and at the leg stump line.”

