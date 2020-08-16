RCCI holds webinar on ‘Pakistan-Hong Kong Trade’

RAWALPINDI (APP): Consul General of Pakistan in Hong Kong Bilal Ahmed Butt has said that Hong Kong was the 7th largest trading economy with free trade policy and easy licensing for international trade.

Pakistan has huge potential to increase its exports to Hong Kong in the sectors of Leather, Denim and Cottons, Swim and track suits, Rice, meat,seafood, gems & jewelry and surgical equipment.

Addressing a webinar on ‘Pakistan-Hong Kong Trade’ organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI), he suggested that more virtual trade forums should be conducted on frequent intervals to get connected with the business community for the rapid exchange of trade insights.

He lauded RCCI’s efforts in launching the virtual edition of Rawal Expo and added that these webinars could play as business to business meetings among the exporters, counselor office and the importers.

Malik M Asim – Consul of Pakistan in Hong Kong in his address said that Hong Kong was the 2nd largest exporter of IT products in Asia and 7th largest in the world. He highlighted the scope of export of IT and ICT products of Pakistan to Hong Kong.

Earlier, Saboor Malik – President RCCI provided an update on RCCI current activities and shared key economic indicators with the participants.

He said no doubt COVID- 19 had halted the trade activities in the region but also provided us an opportunity to think out of the box solutions.

Chairman Rawal Expo, Nasir Mirza gave a detailed briefing about the Virtual International Rawal Expo-2020. He also briefed about the VIRE 2020, which had provided an opportunity to connect the business community across the world.

Moreover, the series of Virtual Trade Forums have provided a unique opportunity to get a detailed insight of trade potentials of Pakistani products in different countries.