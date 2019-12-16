Reading a book in prison can reduce 6-day jail sentence

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: The Home Ministry of Afghanistan is working on an interesting concept, being drafted, to promote ‘reading culture’ amongst the ‘prisoners’.

According to this draft if the prisoners read books, they will receive daily jail sentence discount.

A statement published by the Ministry of Interior Affairs on Friday, informs if a prisoner reads a minimum 100- page book and provides at last a 10-minute information about it, he/she will receive 6 days prison sentence discount award.

“For the purpose of identifying and continuing to develop and encourage the talents of prisoners, every prisoner who reads a hundred-page book and then provides information about it, will receive a 6-day jail discount,” the statement said.

According to reports, there are over 35K prisoners in Afghanistan prisons.

Pul-e-Charkhi is the largest prison in Kabul with over ten thousand prisoners at a time. This prison opened in 1980s and is managed by the Ministry of Interior Affairs. (Khaama Press)