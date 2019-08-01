Ready to reply ANP’s show cause notice: Shaukat

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai said on Wednesday that he would reply the show cause notice served by Head of Awami National Party (ANP) Asfandiyar Wali Khan adding that he had quoted the ANP leader Azam Khan Hoti in his statement.

In a video statement, Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai said that he had not accused ANP’s Head Asfandiyar Wali Khan but had told the fact which ANP’s leader Azam Khan Hoti had said.

He added that he had quoted Azam Hoti while saying that Asfandiyar Wali Khan had sold Pakhtuns for a petty amount of 25 million dollars.

Shaukat Yousafzai maintained that ANP took the statement against him and on the grounds the ANP’s General Secretary bullied him in a manner but I believe that ANP has been following the creed of non-violence adding that the credit goes to ANP for bringing peace in the province during their ruling period from 2008 to 2013.

He stated that I don’t want to respond to the threats but I will reply the show cause notice. Shaukat said that Asfandiyar Wali Khan is a political figure but Azam Khan Hoti had said this about him adding that it was not their domestic issues as claimed by the ANP rather its a political matter and things like this happen in politics.