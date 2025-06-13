Ready to talk to India on terrorism, but only after Kashmir: Shehbaz

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday shared insights into Pakistan’s current diplomatic and security strategies during an informal conversation with senior journalists in Islamabad.

The premier discussed ongoing IMF negotiations, Pakistan’s position on India, and his vision for peace in Balochistan.

Talks with IMF to ease tax burden

The prime minister revealed that the government is actively engaged in discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to lessen the financial burden on the salaried class. He said talks are also underway to support Pakistan’s agriculture sector through potential IMF-backed reforms.

Open to peace in Balochistan

PM Shehbaz also emphasized that the government remains committed to peace and development in Balochistan. “Our doors are open. We want peace in Balochistan,” he said, hinting at efforts to engage all stakeholders in the province.

Response to India after Pahalgam incident

Addressing recent tensions with India, the premier said Pakistan sought a transparent investigation into the Pahalgam attack, which many countries lauded, but India refused. “We reached out for cooperation, but India responded with hostility,” Shehbaz said, adding that the Indian aggression left Pakistan with no choice but to respond.

He stated that a strong decision was made on the night of May 9 and 10, after India attacked at 2:30am. “The army chief called and said we must respond with full force — and we did. We shot down four of their Rafale jets in self-defense.”

Dialogue with India conditional on Kashmir

While reaffirming Pakistan’s preference for peace, Shehbaz Sharif laid out a four-point framework for potential dialogue with India. “Kashmir comes first. Without resolving that, there can be no progress,” he asserted.

He outlined the sequence for talks as Kashmir resolution, ceasefire improvement by India, trade discussions, counterterrorism cooperation.

“We’re ready to talk — even on terrorism — but only after Kashmir is addressed,” he clarified. “We are sure that India will not do anything stupid now.”

Regional diplomacy and China ties

Prime Minister Shehbaz credited the support of friendly nations, including China, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Azerbaijan, during recent tensions. He especially praised China, saying, “Among friendly countries, there is no one like China.”

He also acknowledged US contact following the military exchange with India, which he said was influenced by Indian lobbying. “After we defended ourselves successfully, we told the US we’re open to a ceasefire — on mutual terms.”

Army chief promotion, Modi criticism

PM Shehbaz Sharif confirmed that the decision to promote the army chief Gen Asim Munir to field marshal was his own, though made after consultation with PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif.

In strong words, he criticized Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rhetoric, calling it “toxic” and dismissing India’s international standing. “India has no voice in the world. Modi’s language wasn’t worth responding to. Trump’s pressure on India is also real. If India chooses war, its economy will be the first casualty.”

He concluded by stating that Pakistan currently has no diplomatic contact with India apart from routine communications between DGMOs (Directors General of Military Operations).