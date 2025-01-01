Ready to talk with India for peace: PM

ISLAMABAD (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif paid a courtesy call on His Eminence Sayyed Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran on Monday and discussed matters of bilateral and regional interest.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi and Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar. During the call, the Prime Minister conveyed his deepest respect to the Supreme Leader underlining that His Eminence was an iconic figure in the Muslim World and the Muslim Ummah looked up to him for guidance and patronage.

The Prime Minister briefed him about recent conflict with India and India’s hegemonistic and revisionist designs and profusely thanked leadership of Iran for supporting Pakistan against Indian aggression. The Prime Minister underlined that Pakistan always desired that peace should prevail in the region leading to economic development and prosperity. He briefed the Supreme Leader about the steps taken to elevate Pakistan-Iran ties to highest levels and maintained that his government was committed to further deepen strategic cooperation with Iran in the complex geo-political times.

He praised the farsightedness of the Iranian leadership in pursuing the nuclear negotiations with the United States and hoped that a constructive deal is reached between the two countries in order to promote peace and stability in the region. The Supreme Leader appreciated the efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in promoting regional peace and stability with farsightedness and praised his personal commitment to further strengthen Pakistan-Iran ties. The Supreme Leader prayed for greater prosperity, growth, and development of Pakistan and its people.

The Prime Minister deeply appreciated Supreme Leader’s dedication to the poetry of Allama Iqbal, the poet of the East, and particularly requested the Supreme Leader to visit Pakistan again at earliest convenience.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during wide ranging talks resolved to enhance cooperation to boost bilateral trade and investment and work together for maintaining peace and security in the region.

While talking to media at Sa’dabad Palace here after the delegation level talks, the Prime Minister said he had a productive and useful meeting with the Iranian President, covering all areas of mutual interest and cooperation. “There was total agreement that the two brotherly neigbouring countries must enhance cooperation in diverse fields including trade, investment and economy,” he added.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan and Iran had deep rooted cultural and historical relations. “We have decided to transform these relations into a very productive cooperation in various fields of life.”

He said, “I also took this opportunity to thank the President for calling me and showing his concern on the evolving situation in the sub-continent a few weeks ago.” “I deeply appreciate your sense of concern and brotherly feelings for the people of Pakistan and your ardent desire that this crisis comes to a grinding halt instead of escalating further,” he told the President. He said his government had the opportunity to have extensive discussions with the Iranian foreign minister who visited Pakistan some time back.

He said Pakistan came out of the crisis with India as victorious because of the brave actions of our outstanding armed forces strongly supported by the people of Pakistan. “We wanted peace. We want peace and we will work for peace in the region through talks on the table and resolve our outstanding issues including Kashmir problem according to the United Nations Security Council resolutions which were acknowledged even by the Indian Lok Sabha when Nehru was the prime minister of India.” “We are ready to talk for the sake of peace on different issues including water, trade and also counter terrorism if India is serious,” he informed.

Though he reaffirmed that if India remained aggressive then Pakistan shall defend its sovereignty and territory integrity. “If they accept our offer we want to talk for the sake of peace,” he reiterated. The Prime Minister said Pakistan condemned Israeli actions causing untold misery for the people of Gaza, where more than 50,000 Palestinians were murdered by Israel and the bloodbath still continued. “It is high time that the international community uses its influence to bring lasting ceasefire in Palestine. Pakistan stands by its brothers and sisters in Iran to promote peace, progress and prosperity,” he added.

He said Pakistan fully supported Iran’s right to have civilian nuclear programme. He assured that Pakistan would work with Iran on all issues of mutual concern. While welcoming the Prime Minister and his delegation, the Iranian President said Pakistan was an important neighbouring country and both countries enjoyed centuries old historical, cultural and civilizational links. He said Pakistan and Iran shared common stance on important regional and international issues on different platforms including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

During the meeting, the two sides discussed expansion of bilateral relations in different areas including politics, economy and international cooperation and agreed to continue implementing already signed agreements, he explained. The Iranian President said the two countries should cooperate on making their borders secure from the activities of terrorists and criminal groups.

“Peace and stability in Pakistan is in the interest of Iran. We believe that sustaining security and maintaining friendly and peaceful relations with neighbouring countries is in the interest of the two countries,” he continued. He said Iran welcomed the ceasefire between Pakistan and India, adding settling issues through dialogue was essential for stability in the region. “We believe that for ensuring security and stability in the region, neighbouring countries should hold dialogue and have positive consultations among each other and with the international partners.”

He said the two sides discussed issues facing the Islamic world and the top priority was the issue of Palestine. “As always we support the cause of Palestine and condemn the atrocities carried out by Israel,” he added. Earlier on his arrival, the Iranian President warmly received the Prime Minister and his delegation. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Tariq Fatimi accompanied the Prime Minister.

Pakistan, Iran eye $10b bilateral trade in next few years: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said that the bilateral trade between Pakistan and Iran which stood at $3 billion, would be taken to $10 billion volume in the next few years, as there was immense potential of growth.

In an interview with IRNA, prior to his visit to Tehran on Monday, the prime minister said the bilateral trade between the two countries had witnessed a significant increase in the past three to four years. “We want to take it up to $10 billion in the next few years, but I think the potential is much larger than that as well. We are discussing signing a free trade agreement (FTA). I think in the next ten years, the trade volume between the two countries will expand a great deal. The need is to have sustained economic engagements for the long term between Pakistan and Iran,” the Iranian news wire quoted the prime minister as saying.

The prime minister, to a query, replied that he strongly believed that the economic destiny of both countries was interlinked as they shared a border of about 900 kilometers. “I personally believe that strong economic linkage between Pakistan’s Balochistan and Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan can be good for the entire region. It can also be very effective in dealing with terrorism,” he added.

He further mentioned that the two countries had signed memoranda of understanding about developing projects between these provinces. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif further underscored the need of sustained economic engagement between Iran and Pakistan. To a question regarding his Iran’s visit, the prime minister said that he was undertaking the visit at the invitation of President Masoud Pezeshkian.

“The principal objective of my visit is to thank Iran for supporting and standing by us during our conflict with India. India, as you know, imposed war on us, which we repulsed through a decisive but measured and well-calibrated response consistent with international humanitarian law. So, I want to thank Iranian leadership for its support and its offer for mediation, which we accepted but India rejected,” he added.