Real face of India needs to be exposed: President

ISLAMABAD (TLTP): President Dr Arif Alvi has said that the real face of India needs to be exposed as it has unleashed a reign of terror against the innocent population of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and other minority groups.

The President made these remarks during meetings with Pakistan’s ambassadors-designate to Austria and Sweden, who separately called on him here on Thursday.

The President asked Ambassadors-designate of Pakistan to Austria and Sweden to highlight atrocities and human rights violations by the Indian security forces in IIOJ&K at various fora during their interactions with various dignitaries.

While talking to Ambassador-designate to Austria, Aftab Ahmed Khokhar, the President said that Pakistan highly values its ties with Austria which are based on commonality of views and mutual respect.

He asked the ambassador to make endeavours to promote high level contacts and increase volume of bilateral trade between the two countries.