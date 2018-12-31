Real faces of PPP & PML-N exposed before masses: Aleem

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that all tactics to save looted money have gone waste and real faces of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) & Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have been exposed before the masses.

Talking to different delegations of the party workers which called on him at his office here on Sunday, Abdul Aleem Khan said that those who were leveling allegation on others are now caught and especially Shahbaz Sharif should be happy that his Ali Baba and forty thieves are going to meet the ultimate fate in the coming days.

He said that looting of innocent people in Sindh has to be stopped now and no one can hide before democracy or any other slogan. He asked Sharif brothers to arrange one more barrack for Asif Zardari so no one could feel loneliness. The Senior Minister expressed astonishment over the fact that rather than proving innocence in the Courts, Zardari & Company are looking here and there and are misleading the people about the facts. Abdul Aleem Khan claimed that no one should remain in the dreams of NRO as Imran Khan will never accept any kind of compromise on this issue.

He said that accountability was the basic demand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and while being in power no one would be spared at any cost and each and every penny will be recovered. Senior Minister expressed hope that like other provinces, PTI may form government in Sindh soon and decision will be made by the party leadership in this regard. Abdul Aleem Khan said that pace to resolve the issues of the masses is satisfactory and each promise made by Tehrik-e-Insaaf will be fulfilled in the coming years.

The Senior Minister met newly elected local bodies members of PTI who called on him and congratulated them on their success. Ex-Nazims Mian Mohammad Iftikhar and Amer Khalil were also present. While in another delegation Mian Mohammad Saleem, Mian Shabeer, Mian Irshad and Mian Tariq held a meeting with Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and apprised him about the problems of their respective areas. Senior Minister met a number of people and expressed satisfaction over the success of Tehrik-e-Insaaf in the recent by-elections. Sweets were also distributed on this occasion while party workers chanted slogans in favor of Imran Khan and Abdul Aleem Khan.