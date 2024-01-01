Rear Admiral Faisal takes over as Commander Coast

F.P. Report

KARCAHI: Rear Admiral Faisal Amin HI(M) took over the duties of Commander Coast during Change of Command ceremony held at Karachi. Vice Admiral Raja Rab Nawaz HI(M) handed over the command to Rear Admiral Faisal Amin HI(M).

Rear Admiral Faisal Amin HI(M) got commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1992. He is a graduate of Royal College of Defence Studies (UK), Army Command & Staff College (Quetta) and National Defence University (Islamabad). The Admiral has an illustrious naval career comprising vast experience of various Command and Staff appointments.

His key appointments include Commander 18th Destroyer Squadron, Assistant Chief Of Naval Staff (Operations), Principal Secretary to the Chief of the Naval Staff, Additional Secretary-III at Ministry of Defence, and Naval Secretary. In recognition of his meritorious services, the Admiral was awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military).