Rear Admiral Raja assumed command as Commander Coast

KARACHI: Rear Admiral Raja Rab Nawaz assumed command as Commander Coast (COMCOAST) during Change of Command ceremony held at Karachi. Rear Admiral JavaidIqbal handed over command to the newly appointed Commander Coast. Upon assumption of Command, Rear Admiral Raja Rab Nawaz is now Commander of all Coastal units of Pakistan Navy.

Rear Admiral Raja Rab Nawaz got commission in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1991. The Admiral has an illustrious career with vast experience of various Command and Staff appointments. His major Command & Staff appointments include Commanding Officer PNS ZULFIQUAR, Fleet Operations Officer to Commander Pakistan Fleet at Karachi, Director Operational Research, Director Naval Operational Plans, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Plans), Chief Staff Officer to Commander Pakistan Fleet, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Welfare & Housing) and Commander West. Rear Admiral Raja Rab Nawaz has also served as Defence & Naval Advisor of Pakistan in United Kingdom. Previously, he was serving as Flag Offcer Sea Training (FOST) at Karachi.

The Flag Officer is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore and National Defence University, Islamabad. He is also a holder of Master’s degree in Security Studies from United States. The Admiral is also a recipient of Hilal-e-lmtiaz (Military). During Change of Command ceremony, the Admiral was presented Guard of Honour and introduced to the Commandants/ Commanding Officers of units under Command. The ceremony was attended by Pakistan Navy officers, CPOs/ Sailors and Navy Civilians.

