Recent floods inflicted human, financial losses nationwide

KABUL (TOLOnews): The fatal floods flowed recently across Afghanistan Inflicted human casualties and financial losses with hitting thousands of acreses of agricultural land.

According to the State Ministry for Disaster Management, at least 16 people were killed and more than 20 wounded in the the floods.

Also more than 600 houses have been fully or partially damaged, the State Ministry for Disaster Management said.

“More than 600 houses have been fully or slightly damaged. More than 1,500 livestocks have been killed. Over 5,00 acres of land was affected and 40 kilometres streets have been damaged,” said Mohammad Nasim Haqqani, a spokesman for the State Ministry for Disaster Management.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Paktia department of Information and Culture, Kahliqyar Ahmadzai said that the floods has severely affected the farms and gardens in the province.

“Thousands of acres of lands have been affected. Dozens of gardens have been damaged, most of them apples,” he said.

Meanwhile the people affected by the floods, called for provisions of aid.

“A lot of rainfall happened. It affected the wheat,” said a resident of Paktia.

“We call on all officials of the provincial government to provide us with emergency aid,” a resident of Wardak said.

Based on information of the State Ministry for Disaster Management, the recent floods hit Ghazni, Zabul, Paktia, Kabul, Parwan, Nangarhar, Kunar and Nuristan provinces.

