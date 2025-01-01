‘Reclaiming ecological heritage’: Kenya welcomes back repatriated rare mountain bongos

NAIROBI, Kenya (AA): Kenya’s successful repatriation of 17 rare and critically endangered mountain bongos from the US marks a significant milestone in its efforts to restore lost wildlife and reverse the impacts of species exploitation during the colonial era, according to experts.

The mountain bongo, a strikingly striped antelope species found only in Kenya’s alpine forests, has seen its population decline drastically over the past century due to habitat destruction, poaching, and disease.

Fewer than 100 individuals remain in the wild, making this reintroduction crucial for the survival of one of the world’s rarest antelope species.

The bongos arrived from a conservation breeding program in Florida, where their ancestors were taken in the 1960s.

The removal of wildlife from Kenya was a common practice during the colonial period, with many species sent to zoos, private reserves, and research institutions overseas.

The 1960s saw several mountain bongos taken to the US and Europe, where they were bred in captivity, while their populations back home dwindled due to poaching and habitat destruction.

The return of the bongos to Kenya represents not only a victory for conservation but also a step towards restoring the country’s ecological heritage, wildlife expert Wanja Nderitu told Anadolu.

“These animals were taken during a time when Africa’s natural resources were exploited without regard for long-term conservation,” said Nderitu.

“By bringing them home, we are not only restoring biodiversity but also reclaiming our nation’s ecological heritage.”

The release of the animals into a secure, natural habitat is expected to bolster conservation efforts, providing a vital boost to the fragile population.

Welcoming the repatriated animals, Kenya’s Tourism Minister Rebecca Miano emphasized the broader significance of the initiative.

“The return of these mountain bongos is not just a conservation success – it is a symbol of hope and renewal for Kenya’s biodiversity,” she said.

Restoring a species on the brink

Once widespread in Kenya’s high-altitude forests, mountain bongos have suffered severe population declines over the past century, as rampant poaching, habitat encroachment, and disease outbreaks have pushed the species to the edge of extinction.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) now classifies the mountain bongo as critically endangered, with its entire remaining wild population of fewer than 100 confined to Kenya.

“The mountain bongo is a symbol of Kenya’s rich wildlife heritage. We must take decisive action to restore its population and ensure its survival for generations to come,” said Patrick Omondi, a senior conservationist with the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS).

“This repatriation is more than just returning animals – it’s about correcting past injustices and rebuilding our ecosystems to their full integrity.”

Kenya has been actively working to reintroduce species that were removed from its landscapes, and the return of the mountain bongos follows similar repatriation efforts with rhinos and other endangered species that were once displaced.

Challenges of reintroduction

Reintroducing a species after decades of absence presents numerous challenges.

The repatriated bongos, born in captivity, lack the survival instincts of their wild counterparts. As a result, conservationists have developed a controlled acclimatization process to ease their transition into their natural habitat at Mt. Kenya Forest.

“The first step is ensuring they adapt to local conditions, including climate, diet, and potential predators,” said Robert Aruho, a conservationist and head of veterinary services at Mt. Kenya Wildlife Conservancy (MKWC).

“We also need to monitor their behavior to see how they interact with the environment and other bongos already in the wild.”

One of the main concerns is the genetic diversity of the repatriated bongos.

With such a small population, inbreeding remains a significant risk to their survival, and conservationists plan to manage breeding carefully to maintain genetic health and ensure the long-term viability of the species.

Kenya’s approach involves continuous monitoring and adaptive management strategies. By tracking the behavior, health, and integration of the repatriated bongos, conservationists aim to address any emerging challenges in real-time.

“We must be proactive in ensuring that the reintroduced bongos not only survive but thrive in the wild,” Aruho added.

Hope for the future

Kenya’s efforts to bring back lost wildlife are part of a broader conservation strategy that focuses on habitat protection, anti-poaching measures, and ecological restoration.

The repatriated bongos will serve as a foundation for a larger breeding program, with plans to gradually reintroduce more individuals into the wild in the coming years.

Conservationists hope that by restoring mountain bongo populations, they can help re-establish the species’ natural role in the ecosystem. As large herbivores, bongos play a crucial part in maintaining forest dynamics, influencing vegetation growth, and supporting biodiversity.

Ephie Lumumba, a conservation expert, expressed optimism about the long-term success of the initiative.

“The future of the mountain bongo is brighter than ever. With dedicated conservation efforts, we are not just preventing extinction, we are paving the way for their thriving return to Kenya’s forests,” he said.

“Success won’t be measured in months but in decades. If we can ensure their survival and increase their numbers, then we have truly made a difference.”