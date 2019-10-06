The agriculture sector has been in the grip of secular stagnation and the financial packages that had been announced by successive governments in the past had not brought improvement in productivity and enhancing income of small farmers. Like the industrialists Kissan Itehad has to seek the help of COAS to address the perpetual crisis in agriculture. National Defense University (NDU) worked out recommendations on agriculture and industry. The recommendations on boosting agriculture productivity and enhancing the income of small farmers included subsidy on the purchase of inputs, low interest rate on loans, crops insurance, support price for 20 crops and imposition of high tariff on imported food commodities.

The agriculture packages that were announced in the past were one or two crops specific and did not address the grievances of small farmers who remain instrumental in boosting production of agriculture sector which still contributes a lion share of 20 percent to gross domestic product (GDP). In May, 2016 PML-N government announced apparently attractive looking agriculture package of Rs.340 billion which did not produce positive results because it was tilted abnormally towards the farmers of big land holdings at the cost of small farmers and the ones who possess subsistence landholdings. Moreover, it benefited mainly the sugarcane growers. The rice and cotton growers were completely ignored and the farmers who were attending the launching ceremony of the agriculture package at the Convention Center Islamabad by the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif registered their protest by raising slogans against it. It is the small farmer that boosts agriculture production, if bumper cotton crop of 1989 is any guide. The absentee feudal lords are now running industrial and business enterprises and hence give little attention to the decline in the production of different crops of their vast landholdings.

Cotton crop grower are being neglected despite the fact that raw cotton has a tremendous export potential and provides the basic raw material to the export industry of textile. Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) had approved cotton production target of 15 million bales for the current year which was missed as the output has been estimated to be 10.2 million bales. It will cost the national exchequer $7 billion in addition to the cotton import bill of $1.2 billion to meet the requirements of textile sector. A number of meetings of cotton stakeholders comprising growers and representive of APTIMA had been held with Advisor on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, National assembly Speaker AsadQaisar and influential PTI leader Jahangir Tareen but no breakthrough could be achieved.

The PTI government has approved a package of agriculture uplift worth Rs.309 billion which is 42 billions less in financial terms than the one which had been provided by the last PML-N government and approximately 100 billion less in real terms after taking into account more than 35 percent currency depreciation. This package, titled “Agriculture Emergency Programme” will be extended over a period of four years. It will include 13 projects in the areas of farming, fisheries and livestock on which Rs.250 billion shall be spent. But the parameters of this programme do not accommodate most of the recommendation of NDU.

The bitter truth is that numerous inefficiencies that impact the growth of agriculture sector have never been seriously addressed over the past 39 years. Water conservation project including big and small dams have received step-motherly treatment so much so that Kalabagh dam was made politically controversial and no big dam project upstream Tarbella was launched as alternative.

The prices of agriculture inputs including fertilizers, insecticides, pesticides, better quality of hybrid seeds have abnormally gone up and are no longer affordable for the farmers of small and subsistence holdings. The biggest chunk of the agriculture credit facility is doled out to feudal class and small farmers are being deprived of it. The net return ratio (NRR) between input and output accrued to small farmers is either 1 or less than 1 whereas this ratio must be 2 to 4. They even do not get a fair price in the market of the crops they grow every year. Hence, the slogan of the ruling elite that agriculture is the mainstay of the economy is nothing but a political gimmick when viewed in the light of less than 1 percent growth of agriculture sector in the last fiscal year.