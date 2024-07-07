Reconstruction of 51 school buildings announced in Panjshir

PANJSHIR (TOLOnews): The Governor of Panjshir announced the reconstruction of 51 school buildings by the Ministry of Education in the province last year, stating that 35 more school buildings are to be reconstructed this solar year (1403).

According to Mohammad Agha Hakim, these 51 schools were reconstructed at a cost of 10 million afghani.

Mohammad Agha Hakim, the Governor of Panjshir, told TOLOnews: “They exceptionally provided us with 10 million afghani, of which 8.5 million were used for the deficiencies of the schools, and we repaired 54 schools and equipped them with the necessary items such as chairs and desks, and we are monitoring the remaining 31 schools this year to meet their needs.”

Panjshir province currently has 128 schools where more than 26,000 students are being educated. Some of these schools have been partially damaged due to natural events or recent conflicts in the province.

Meanwhile, officials from some schools in Panjshir are pleased with the reconstruction of the schools but do not find it sufficient.

“It was damaged over the past years, and fortunately, the Islamic Emirate repaired it, but it is not enough. This school still needs reconstruction; the doors and windows need to be fixed anew,” said Mohammad Jamil Nazari, the manager of one of the schools in Panjshir.

“The surroundings of the school, which are about 125 meters long and 95 meters wide, were completely fenced by the Islamic Emirate, preventing idle people and animals from entering,” said Del Agha Ahmadi, the head of another school in this province.

Some teachers and students in Panjshir are calling for the resolution of some other challenges in the province’s schools.

“We need drinking water, and the doors and windows need repair and reconstruction,” said Aziz Rahman, a teacher in Panjshir. “We are facing many problems here. We do not have drinking water, and there is no football field here either,” said Ahmad Nawid, a student.

According to the Panjshir Directorate of Education, after the return of the Islamic Emirate, nearly 30 school buildings in this province were used as military bases. However, according to local officials, last year, the military forces of the Islamic Emirate completely moved from the schools to their military locations.