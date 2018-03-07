Record tempering case: IHC reserves verdict on Hijazi’s petition to cancel case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court reserved its verdict on the plea filed by the former Chairman, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Zafar Hijazi plea for canceling the FIR filed against him in the record tampering case on Wednesday.

Last year in October, Federal Investigation Authority’s (FIA) special court had framed charges against Zafar Hijazi in for his involvement in record tampering of Chaudhry Sugar Mills which is owned by the Nawaz Sharif family.

After hearing the arguments of Hijazi’s legal counsel, Justice Kayani reserved the decision.

Hijazi had petitioned Islamabad High Court against a special court’s dismissal of his acquittal plea in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills record-tampering case in December last year.

The former SECP chairman was indicted last year, in November, at the Islamabad court, where the FIA maintained that the accused is involved in the tampering of mills record.

An inquiry team of the FIA had found Hijazi guilty of tampering the records of companies owned by the Sharif family.

The team had submitted a 28-page inquiry report to the Supreme Court on July 9, in which it had endorsed the stance of the joint investigation team probing the offshore assets of then prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family in connection with the Panama Papers case.

