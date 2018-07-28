Recounting of vote underway in several constituencies across Pakistan

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The process of recounting of votes is underway in different national and provincial assemblies across Pakistan on Saturday.

According to media reports, the recounting continue in different constituencies including Multan’s NA-154 and NA-157, NA-131 Lahore, Faisalabad’s NA-108 and NA-106, NA-230 Badin, NA-57 Murree and others.

Earlier in the day, independent candidate Abdul Hayi Dasti from PP-270 Muzaffargarh has been announced the winner. After the recount, he was leading Pakistan Awami Raaj (PAR) candidate Muhammad Ajmal Khan by a margin of 17 votes.

Returning officers (ROs) had accepted the application of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Abid Sher Ali and Saad Rafique was accepted by the Returning Officers (ROs) as well as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan.

Rafique challenged victory of his opponent Imran Khan in the NA-131 constituency of Lahore, alleging that the presiding officer deliberately rejected hundreds of votes.

The PTI chief won the NA-131 with 84,313 votes, while Rafique got 83,633 votes.

PML-N’s Abid Sher Ali challenged PTI’s Farrukh Habib victory in NA-108 Faisalabad.

Similarly, PTI’s Aleem Khan requested a recount in NA-129, after accepting the application, the RO summoned PML-N leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Aleem Khan for re-tabulation of votes.

In the final result, PML-N’s Ayaz Sadiq got 103,021 votes from NA-129, while Aleem Khan got 94,879 votes.

Further, Elections Commission of Pakistan (ECP) also accepted PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique’s application for recounting in NA-131 of Lahore.

Meanwhile, the recounting is also going to start shortly in NA-108, NA-106, Multan’s NA-154 and NA-157 constituencies.

The recounting in NA-57, Murree is underway. Former prime minister and PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi lost the seat and gave application for a recount.

Security has been increased as police and Army personnel are allocated outside the ECP office.

On Friday, a multi-party conference called to devise a joint strategy over alleged rigging in the General Elections 2018 rejected the results of the poll, demanding a “transparent re-election”, but the major party objecting to the conduct of the polls – PML-N – is seemingly in two minds over launching a protest movement outside the parliament.

Even though, they have refused to accept the results, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided to become part of the parliament while the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is sitting on the fence as its president Shehbaz Sharif has sought time from the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA)-led group to take a decision on whether they will be joining the parliament or not.

Advertisements