Recovery of 3 abductees: IG appears before PHC

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Ijaz Anwar annoyed police role and observed his disappointment due to failure in recovery of three kidnapped persons from Hayatabad while ordered submission of comprehensive report within 15 days, on Monday.

Inspector General (IG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, Capital City Police Officer, Advocate General along with other officials appeared before PHC due to police failure in recovery of three individuals kidnapped from Hayatabad.

During hearing Justice Ijaz Anwar remarked that people are being kidnapped while police are unaware. He questioned how such a large number of vehicles can enter the area without the police noticing.

The counsel Muhammad Nadir Shah advocate informed that petition was filed by Gullalai Alkozai, whose brother was also kidnapped. The lawyer argued that armed men in police uniforms kidnapped the three individuals. The police claim that they are investigating the incident, but the court has expressed skepticism over their claims.

Justice Ijaz Anwar remarked that it is the responsibility of the police to maintain law and order, but they seem to be unaware of what is happening. He observed that why no relevant police officers are charged for the offenses instead of registering unknown culprits in the FIR.

PHC’s Justice Ijaz Anwar ordered submission of deal report within seven days, however, it was extended to 15days on the request of Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while adjourned further hearing.