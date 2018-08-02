Recovery of ballet papers from Gizri School stirs up online debate

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The recovery of ballot papers from a government school in Gizri neighborhood of Karachi from where the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Arif Alvi and Imran Ismail have won the national and provincial assembly seats, respectively, has stirred up an online debate between the leaders and workers of the PTI and Pakistan People’s Party.

According to reports, when students attended a government school in Gizri area of the city after summer vacations, they found ballot papers where

“Interesting how there is no FOLD – entire stack is only causally half folded where in actual reality there should be 2 or 3 creases looks like someone printed & stamped arrow with the hope of stuffing them into ballot boxes when the chance prevailed – looks like plan failed,” Dr. Awab Alvi, son of the PTI stalwart, Arif Alvi, told in response to PPP candidate on provincial assembly seat, Murtaza Wahab.

“Ballot papers are supposed to remain exclusively with ECP & no candidate or party could have access to the papers. The fact that ballot papers have been found at a polling station confirms that tampering has taken place & ECP failed to hold free & fair elections,” Wahab said in his tweet.

Earlier, Omar R Qureshi, media consultantfor Pakistan Peoples’ Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, said ballot papers for the NA-247 constituency were found from a school in the Gizri area of the city.

“Look what the first day of school at this government school in Karachi’s Gizri area turned up. The children there found ballot papers in their desks, all had votes for the PPP candidate from NA 247. They were found eight days after the Election because the school was closed till now,” Quraishi tweeted on Thursday.

President PPP Karachi Division, Saeed Ghani said the party’s electoral symbol arrow was stamped on all the ballot papers.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate was successful on the NA-247 seat securing 91,020 votes. PPP candidate Abdul Aziz Memon received 19,552 votes.

Last week stamped ballot papers were recovered from a garbage heap in Karachi’s Qayyumabad area. The ballot papers mentioned candidates who contested the polls from the NA-241 and PS-160 constituencies. Further, voter cards were also found alongside the ballot papers.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) took notice of a complaint regarding stamped ballot papers found in a garbage dump in Karachi. ECP Spokesperson Altaf Khan said strict measures will be taken against those found responsible for the incident.

