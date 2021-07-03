Recruitment in PEDO challenged at PHC

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A writ has been filed against recruitment of Basic Pay Scale (BPS-18) and above in Power Energy Development Organization (PEDO) by violating fundamental rights of existing employees at the organization.

The writ was filed by Syed Azaz Ahmed and others seeking to stop interviews for recruitment which is violating fundamental rights of petitioners and against the rules.

The writ petition seeking to declare impugned advertisement as illegal as the rules under which the advertisement has prevailed has already been repealed.

The existing employees were neglected in recruitment process for higher position and advertise the post for fresh candidates.

PEDO is recruiting BPS-18 and above employees for Balakot and Lawi projects which are constructing with help of World Bank against law and rules by neglecting existing employees of the organization. The recruitments are making on favoritism, nepotism and personal relative without due experience by neglecting PEDO’s existing engineers.

Secretary Muhammad Zubair Khan and Chief Exeuctive Officer Muhammad Naeem Khan are allegedly working on agenda of former advisor for PEDO Himayat Ullah Khan. The writ states that existing employees are well trained and have gone through proper procedure on merit.