Red Sox announce plans for carbon neutral Fenway Park

(thehill): Boston’s Fenway Park, home of the Red Sox and one of the oldest baseball parks in the country, will become the first carbon neutral Major League Baseball facility, the team said on Wednesday.

The Red Sox, in partnership with climate finance company Aspiration, will use a portion of ticket proceeds to purchase carbon offsets. Fans will not pay a surcharge, the team said.

Red Sox Chairman Tom Werner said in a statement that “finding sustainable and efficient ways to lower our carbon footprint and help offset the environmental impact of a 110-year-old ballpark requires creativity, unique methods, and deeply passionate partners like Aspiration.”

“What we’ve done is taken the tech we’ve built around measuring climate footprint, and worked with the Red Sox in assessing their emissions,” Aspiration co-founder and CEO Andrei Cherny told Axios. “They have a lot of data, including about how people get to and from games,” he added.

Cherny added in the press release announcing the agreement that the “home of the Green Monster is becoming the home to ‘green’ progress and ‘Dirty Water’ is giving way to a cleaner planet.”

Aspiration, which recently agreed to go public with a $2.3 billion valuation, has an existing agreement with the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers.

The Red Sox partnership, however, is the first deal of its kind within the MLB, Axios noted, adding that the climate company’s investors include actors Robert Downey Jr. and Leonardo DiCaprio.