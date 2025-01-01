Red zone sealed, Islamabad on high alert for ‘Palestine solidarity March’

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital is on high alert today as Jamaat-e-Islami prepares to stage a ‘Palestine Solidarity March’ in support of Palestinians. Security measures have been ramped up, with roads leading to the Red Zone sealed and the city bracing for potential unrest.

According to reports, major entry and exit routes leading to the Red Zone, including D Chowk and Serena Chowk, have been blocked off with containers and barbed wire. Authorities have also installed barriers at key junctions to prevent access, especially near sensitive locations.

In addition to these precautions, extraordinary security arrangements have been put in place along the Srinagar Highway, with citizens advised to use the service road for smoother travel.

The Islamabad Police Traffic Advisory also issued a warning about heavy traffic disruptions during the movement of Pakistan Super League (PSL) cricket teams between 9:30 AM and 11:30 AM today. During this period, traffic entry on Srinagar Highway will be restricted.

For those looking to navigate the city, the Islamabad Police has suggested using the H8 underpass to access Blue Area, Sector F6, F7, and the service road from Rawalpindi Peshawar Road and IJP Road to reach sectors I and H.



JI says march will be peaceful

Despite these heightened security measures, Jamaat-e-Islami leader Liaquat Baloch has assured that the planned solidarity march will be peaceful.

Addressing concerns raised by the government regarding potential unrest, Baloch firmly stated that the march should not be obstructed. He emphasized that the government had no right to prevent the expression of solidarity with Palestinians and warned against creating any barriers that might disgrace Pakistan on the global stage.

“The march will remain peaceful,” Baloch affirmed, stressing that the government should not intervene or prevent this show of solidarity with Palestinians, who are enduring hardships in Gaza.

Security beefed up; arrests on the card

In light of the protest, the federal government has adopted a stringent stance. Sources indicate that the authorities are prepared to take swift action against anyone participating in unlawful gatherings or protests.

All unauthorised demonstrations are strictly prohibited in the capital, and Islamabad Police has vowed to enforce the “Peaceful Assembly” and “Public Order Act” to ensure order is maintained.

Security forces have been bolstered, with additional personnel deployed in the Red Zone and sensitive areas across the city. In response to the march’s anticipated impact, police patrols have been increased, and surveillance has been intensified to prevent any violence or disorder.

Furthermore, the federal government has made it clear that arrests will be made immediately should any protestors incite disturbances.

Meanwhile, Islamabad’s federal officials, including Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, engaged in discussions with Jamaat-e-Islami’s Liaquat Baloch to address the planned protest. During these talks, Baloch reiterated his position, emphasizing the peaceful nature of the march and urging the government not to create unnecessary obstacles.